Jonas Brothers ticket prices have been revealed for their 2024 European tour dates.

Jonas Brothers recently announced headline UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices.

The group are bringing their latest tour to arena venues across summer 2024.

It’ll see them play ‘five albums in one night’ as they celebrate their career and back catalogue.

The tour kicks off in Oslo on 18 May and finishes up in Belfast on 20 June.

Entitled The Tour, it follows up their recent Broadway residency, which saw the band play one of their albums in its entirety each night, alongside a selection of hits.

The shows covered their 2007 self-titled LP through to their latest release The Album, which dropped in May.

Ahead of tickets going on sale in August, you’ll want to know how much they’ll cost.

Well you can find out everything we know so far about Jonas Brothers ticket prices below.

What are the Jonas Brothers ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for their show at Sportpaleis arena in Antwerp will cost the following: €51.10 / €56.71 / €67.90 / €79.11 / €95.90.

So fans can expect a similar price mark for all of their European shows, while VIP packages will also be available.

The seating plan below is for their show at London’s O2 Arena. It’s likely that the show will have a similar layout across the tour, with tiered and floor seating.

This is the seating plan for the Jonas Brothers tour.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket links below. They go on general sale at 10am local time on 4 August.

These are the UK and European Jonas Brothers tour dates. The band will be headlining arenas across the continent throughout May and June 2024.