Jonas Brothers have announced a headline UK and European arena tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will headline arena shows across May and June in 2024 playing “five albums every night”.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 4 August via Ticketmaster.

They’ll perform headline shows in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester as part of the run.

Their European dates include shows in Hamburg, Milan, Barcelona, Paris, Krakow, Vienna and Amsterdam.

Entitled The Tour, it follows up their recent Broadway residency, which saw the band play one of their albums in its entirety each night, alongside a selection of hits.

The shows covered their 2007 self-titled LP through to their latest release The Album, which dropped in May.

It’s likely that the group won’t get through all five albums in their entirety each night, but fans can expect some megamixes featuring songs from their back catalogue.

This includes new tracks “Wings” and “Waffle House” and their greatest hits like “S.O.S”, “Burnin’ Up” and “Lovebug”.

Earlier this year they played a one-off UK show at the Royal Albert Hall and will kick off the US leg of the tour this August and finish up in December.

You can find out tickets details, including presale info below.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on 4 August via Ticketmaster.

In the UK a Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 3 August. To access this sign up or log in to your Live Nation account and then head to the Jonas Brothers artist page.

For other presales check your local listing as each venue is likely to have different on-sale details.

Below you can find out all the tour dates and ticket links.

These are the UK and European tour dates for the Jonas Brothers tour. They’ll be headlining arenas across the continent throughout May and June 2024.