Less than a year after being cancelled by Netflix, the hit LGBTQ+ fantasy drama Warrior Nun is set to be resurrected as a trilogy of films.

Warrior Nun, which follows a group of nuns who train teenage girls to fight demons, became a firm favourite with sapphic fans for its slow-burn romance between Ava Silva and Sister Beatrice.

After debuting on Netflix in July 2020 and running for two seasons, the show was unceremoniously axed by Netflix in December, much to the dismay of passionate viewers. But fans quickly banded together on social media to campaign against the decision with the viral movement #SaveWarriorNun, and launched an online petition to renew the show for a third season.

Their long fight proved successful when the show’s executive producer, Dean English, announced on Tuesday (15 August) that the show would be returning to screens – as three brand new films.

In Tuesday’s statement, made both on YouTube and on warriornunsaved.com, English said the story will instead continue in the form of a “trilogy of motion pictures”.

He thanked fans for their “incredible energy” which enabled the creators to continue with the story.

“You guys really make it all worthwhile. So, thank you so much for your continued support,” he said.

“I want to say that you guys have made me very, very proud through all your hard work and inspired me to keep going.”

Details about cast, plot or release dates were thin on the ground, given the on-going actors’ and writers’ walkouts. English did, however, hint at the possibility of a larger franchise.

“One thing we need to touch on involves the strike[s] in Hollywood, and it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front,” he added.

“Some may ask: ‘Does this infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters we already know?’

“The answer to that question is yes, and there will be more details in the future.”

Warrior Nun will return as three films after fan campaigning (Netflix)

‘We made history’

The announcement of the upcoming film trilogy was met with joy and fans were quick to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement and pride at the news, as well as offer up “Avatrice” fan art and gifs in celebration.

“We made history,” one fan proudly wrote.

Another excitedly said: “We are going to see them on the big screen. We’re going get interviews and promo film trailers and DVD releases with a Warrior Nun universe.”

A third predicted: “We are going to see nuns kissing on the big screen.”

And a fourth claimed: “We didn’t just save it, we made it bigger, what it deserves to be.”

“How to get what you want by being extremely annoying”



By: The Warrior Nun Fandom#WarriorNunSaved #WarriorNun — May • WARRIOR NUN TRILOGY (@mmavecc) August 16, 2023

We brought back a cancelled show from the dead. the show was resurrected with THREE MOVIES. im an atheist but this shit soundin biblical ngl#WarriorNunSaved #WarriorNun — Reagan ⚔️ HOLY TRINITY WN (@reagomyeggoo) August 16, 2023

SO ITS CONFIMED WE ARE ALL DRESSING UP AS NUNS TO GO WATCH WN IN THE CINEMAS?!#Warriornun #WarriorNunSaved pic.twitter.com/ALK3pU5aKw — Riley⚔|dm for tattoos (@greeebbo) August 16, 2023

Warrior Nun‘s cancellation wasn’t the first to hit sapphics where it hurts, with other beloved Netflix shows featuring queer women in the lead, such as First Kill, being axed despite positive reviews and high viewership on the platform.

Naturally, the show’s revival is being heralded as a huge win for the gays.

“How loud and impassioned is the Warrior Nun community? Well, as confirmed by [Dean English] today, there will be three movies – three – produced to complete the story. It went from just another cancellation to a religious allegory of coming back even stronger,” another fan mused.

An equally excited fan wrote: “Can y’all believe we went from being axed by Netflix to getting three movies and possibly a whole Warrior Nun universe? We’re taking over the world, gays.”

A female-centric movie trilogy is something that doesn’t come around often. This is a big win for all of us! #WarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved — gones (@g0nesouth) August 16, 2023

The news follows an announcement earlier in June from showrunner Simon Barry, who vowed to bring Warrior Nun back, with many fans assuming this meant a third series.

Both seasons of Warrior Nun are available to stream on Netflix now.