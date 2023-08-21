Drag Race icon Sasha Velour has announced a headline UK tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The drag artist will bring The Big Reveal Live Show! to venues across the UK in October and November.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 25 August via See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will head to Manchester on 29 October and then visit venues in Cardiff, Birmingham, Brighton and Glasgow.

Velour will perform a headline show at the London Palladium before finishing up the run on 8 November in Newcastle.

The show description reads: “The Big Reveal Live Show! will present an immersive evening of drag, storytelling, and live art, featuring iconic new performances from Velour herself, a special guest star.”

It follows up her sold-out North American run and the release of her book of the same name.

Released in June 2023, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag “chronicles and celebrates our shared queer pasts”.

Alongside her debut book and tour, the star is also one of the new faces of HBO’s We’re Here.

She joins fellow Drag Race legends Jaida Essence Hall and Priyanka on the Emmy Award-winning series replacing Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka.

It’ll see the three queens focus on two US towns over the course of six episodes, as they recruit locals to star in no-holds-barred, one-night-only drag performances, while stirring up vital conversation around LGBTQ+ rights in the US.

You can find out ticket details including prices for Sasha Velour’s upcoming tour below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 25 August via See Tickets.

Standard tickets are priced at £27.50-£40 plus booking fees. Fans can also get VIP tickets, which includes a meet and greet with Sasha, for £75, plus fees.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.