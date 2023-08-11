This Drag Race fan favourite joins Werq The World Tour lineup

Werq The World Tour has added Drag Race UK alumni and fan favourite Bimini to its iconic lineup.

The biggest drag show in the world will sashay to arenas across the UK and Europe later this year.

Season two runner-up, Bimini will join the cast across the UK and Ireland shows including Manchester, London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the tour at ticketmaster.co.uk.

She joins the UK lineup, which features the likes of Jaida Essence Hall, Aquaria, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse and Ginger Minj.

The tour heads to Manchester on 7 October and finishes up in Dublin on 18 October before heading to mainland Europe. It’ll stop off in the likes of Oslo, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris and Madrid.

They’ve also recently announced that stars from Drag Race Belgique and Drag Race Sverige will join the lineups in Antwerp and Stockholm.

This includes Vanity Vain, Elecktra, Drag Couenne, Athena Sorgelikis and Susan From Grindr.

The world tour kicked off in June in North American and heads to Asia and Australia in September and the UK and Europe across the autumn.

To check out the full lineup so far and world tour schedule, read below.

Who’s on the Werq The World Tour lineup?

These are the confirmed Drag Race stars appearing on the UK and European leg of the Werq The World Tour in 2023.

UK and Europe: Angeria Paris Vanmichaels / Aquaria / Bimini (select dates) / Bosco / Daya Betty / Ginger Minj / Jaida Essence Hall / Kandy Muse / Rose / Sasha Colby (select dates) / Vanessa Vanjie /