Scream 7: Everything we know about the release date, cast and plot rumours

7 is a lucky number for some, but it’s unlikely to be for the characters of Scream 7 when the hit horror franchise returns for another outing of slasher-filled antics.

Following on from the success of 2021’s ‘requel’ Scream and 2022’s Scream VI, the gang are set to return to be scared all over again in the franchise’s seventh installation.

While some of the finer details remain strictly under wraps, viewers already have a picture of what might be to come from the next iteration of Ghostface.

After successfully rebooting the franchise, Scream (2022) and Scream 6 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will not be returning for the next instalment, even though each showed public interest in continuing on.

In their place, Christopher Landon is set to be the Scream 7 director, having already proved his horror-comedy credentials with the films Freaky and Happy Death Day.

Here is everything you need to know about Scream 7.

My dream cast for SCREAM 7. 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/bzHnAQSlv3 — Tristan (@britneyvinyl) August 10, 2023

Who is in the cast of Scream 7?

Though none of the cast is officially confirmed yet, the ending of Scream VI points heavily to the “core four” returning to our screens once more.

Sam (Melissa Barrera), Chad (Mason Gooding), Tara (Jenna Ortega), and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) make up this quartet and are likely to be in perfect health (despite suffering some seriously heavy injuries during Scream VI) as they’re put in the path of Ghostface once again.

Scream legend Gale (Courtney Cox) also survived yet another instalment in Scream 6, and with the departures of Dewey (David Arquette) and Sidney (Neve Campbell) from the series, it’s likely that producers will be keen for the last remaining ‘original’ to return.

Speaking of Sidney, it’s possible that Neve Campbell could still reprise the role and return to the series, having walked away from Scream IV after a dispute over pay.

Meanwhile, Scream 4 survivor Kirby (Hayden Panettiere), who made a fan-pleasing return to the franchise for Scream VI could potentially return for another outing after surviving the climactic events of the last film.

Roger L. Jackson, who has voiced Ghostface in every Scream filming stretching back to 1996’s original Scream, is also likely to return as the voice of the iconic masked killer.

Viewers can hope to see these core cast members return:

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Roger Jackson as Ghostface

What will happen in Scream 7 and who will Ghostface be?

Plot details for Scream 7 are unknown, but fans will be eager to see where director Christoper Landon takes things after Scream 6 took the risky step of swapping Woodsboro for New York City.

One thing we do know is that Ghostface will return to terrorise the cast, but the question of their identity will remain under wraps until the film hits screens.

Whether Scream 7 picks up where Scream VI left off or has a time jump, it’s likely that Sam – the daughter of original killer Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) – will continue to get to grips with her paternal killer instincts.

Sam has been depicted as grappling with the ghost of her serial killer dad and some murderous thoughts of her own since 2022’s Scream, so could Scream 7 deliver the biggest plot twist of all and make the franchise’s conflicted heroine the next killer?

Though nothing is confirmed for Scream 7, Scream VI also tells us something else – that Ghostface could be multiple killers. Scream VI’s Ghostface turned out to be a family team connected to Scream (2022) killer Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid), and though that storyline met its (grisly) end, it opens up more possibilities for what might be to come.

mindy to chad in scream 7:

pic.twitter.com/9Io3PNANXI — nova (@novaaa_08) August 7, 2023

When will Scream 7 be released?

A release date for Scream 7 is yet to be confirmed, but as the film is yet to enter production it’s unlikely to be released before late 2024 or early 2025.

No trailers or sneak previews have been revealed yet, but hopefully fans won’t have to wait long.

What have the actors said?

Though none of the cast has made any official statements about Scream 7, some of the famous faces that appear in Scream VI had some ideas on who they’d like to see join the franchise in the future.

During the Scream VI press tour, Melissa Barrera revealed who she’d like to play Mrs Carpenter during an interview with Cinepop.

“I am dying to work with Salma Hayek, so it would be a dream come true to have her come in as the mom. It would be awesome,” Melissa explained.

As for the other key figures, it’s a waiting game — but knowing Ghostface, he won’t keep anybody hanging around for too long.