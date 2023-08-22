The Weeknd announces Australia and New Zealand tour: dates, presale, tickets info

The Weeknd has announced Australia and New Zealand tour dates and presale tickets details.

The artist is taking his After Hours til Dawn Tour to stadiums in Australia and NZ for the first time in 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 11am local time on 1 September via ticketmaster.com.au and ticketmaster.co.nz.

The tour will head to Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on 20 November and then visit Sydney and Melbourne.

It’ll then finish up in Auckland on 7 December with a huge performance at Eden Park.

He recently wrapped up the UK and European leg of the tour which saw him perform the likes of “Blinding Lights”, “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Wicked Games”.

The Weeknd will then take the stadium tour to venues in Latin America before heading to Australia and New Zealand in late 2023.

You can find out ticket details, including presale info and the full tour schedule below.

How to get The Weeknd presale tickets

A mobile presale will take place for all of the tour dates.

Vodafone customers can access a presale for the Australian shows from 10am local time on 25 August.

To access sign up at vodafone.com.au/ticket/the-weeknd using the email address associated with your Vodafone account to receive your presale access code.

While One NZ customers can access a presale for the New Zealand show from 11am local time on 25 August.

A Live Nation presale then takes place from 11am local time on 31 August. This is available across all dates and you’ll need to sign up or log in to Live Nation.

This can be done at livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

There’s also venue presales taking place. To access these, sign up to the venue’s mailing list on their official websites and you’ll be emailed a unique presale link.

When is the general sale?

The general sale will then take place from 11am local time on 1 September via ticketmaster.com.au and ticketmaster.co.nz.