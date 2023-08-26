Woman killed for hanging a Pride flag has personalised flag created in her honour

A woman who was killed after a dispute over the Pride flag hanging outside her store has had a personalised rainbow flag created in honour of her memory.

Laura ‘Lauri’ Ann Carleton, the 66-year-old owner of clothing store Mag.Pi and mother of nine, was gunned down inside her Lake Arrowhead store on 18 August after she refused to remove a Pride flag she had on display.

The 27-year-old suspect, Travis Ikeguchi, allegedly tore down the flag and launched a tirade of homophobic slurs at Carleton, before shooting and killing the beloved community member.

Ikeguchi, who shared a number of anti-LGBTQ+, antisemitic, far-right social media posts in the days prior to the attack, was shot dead by police at the scene.

The Magpie Pride flag honours Lauri Carleton. (Flags for Good)

In honour of “true ally” Carleton, who has been described as a “fierce advocate for love, equality, and human rights”, Flags for Good and the Los Angeles LGBT Center have teamed up to create a Pride flag in her memory.

The 3×5 inch Magpie Pride flag bears a black illustration of a magpie, a nod to Carleton’s shop name, printed onto a Pride Progress flag.

For each flag purchased, a donation will be made in support of the Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ Fund, commemorating Lauri’s courage by supporting local and inclusive community-building initiatives.

Joe Hollendoner, CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, said: “I assure you that the Center won’t be stopping here.

“Right-wing extremists have brought this fight to our doorstep, and let me promise you this: we are answering their knock at our door – and we will be greeting them with the strength that our community is known for.

“I hope we can rely on you to join us in the fight.”

The flag can be bought on the Flags for Good website for $25.

Outpouring of love for Lauri Carleton

In the days since Carleton was tragically killed, there has been an outpouring of grief from the local community, alongside tributes of love, hope, and support.

Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ described the store owner was “remarkable” and a “pillar in our community”, whose death has “left a void in our hearts”.

“Lauri’s unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community and her dedication to creating a safe and inclusive space within her shop touched the lives of many,” the group said in a statement. “Her untimely passing in a senseless act of violence has left us all deeply saddened.”

They added that her legacy was a reminder of the “importance of standing together against hate and violence”.

Hollywood director Paul Feig, a friend of Carleton’s, took to Instagram to describe her as “wonder”, urging that intolerance against the LGBTQ+ communtiy “has to end”.

He wrote: “Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to [realise] their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people.

“Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let’s not let Lauri’s tragic death be in vain.”

Commenting on Feig’s post, author and actor Jill Kargman posted: “I’m so furious, what a tragedy of our times – the hatred and the guns – absolutely enraged by this senseless murder and sending you heartfelt condolences and so much love.”

Renowned actor Allison Janney (I, Tonya) called the situation “absolutely heartbreaking”.

Trans politician Lisa Middleton, who is running for the California state senate, shared in a post on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, that she was “devastated” by the “tragic murder” of Carleton.

Middleton described the shooting as a “senseless act of violence” and said all Americans must “reject hate, fear and discrimination in all its forms”.

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.