Here’s your first look at Bella Ramsey as a young offender in BBC’s Time season 2

The first sneak peek of Bella Ramsey in the BBC’s gripping prison drama Time has arrived.

Ramsey will appear in the second season of the gritty drama, but unlike her role in hit series The Last of Us, she’s not fighting the bad guys this time around – she is one.

Told through the lens of three different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison, which will show Ramsey as Kelsey from the day she arrives at Carlingford Prison.

She won’t be alone, though. Doctor Who trendsetter Jodie Whittaker, and Invasion star Tamara Lawrance arrive at the prison on the same day. Despite the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, the trio discover that an unexpected sense of community and a shared understanding, still might be possible.

Happy Valley actress Siobhan Finneran will return as her series one character, prison chaplain Marie-Louise.

Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance and Jodie Whittaker in Time. (BBC)

Ramsey, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has previously praised the cast and crew of the show, saying that it was an “honour” to take on the role of Kelsey.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this project, working with an incredible team and following on from a stellar first season,” they said.

“It’s such an honour to be Kelsey, I’m really excited to experience the world through her for a few months.”

TV drama veteran Jimmy McGovern, who co-wrote the show with Helen Black, said the season two cast is the “best I have ever seen assembled for any drama of mine.”

Series one of Time is available to stream on BBC iPlayer here. Series two is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.