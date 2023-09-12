Alabama University condemns racist, homophobic slurs hurled at Texas football players

The University of Alabama has spoken out against the horrific homophobic and racist slurs that were hurled at three Texas Longhorn players during a college football game.

A video taken during Saturday night’s (9 September) football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama went viral on social media when a number of Alabama fans were heard shouting slurs at Texas players.

Defensive backs Jelani McDonald and X’Avion Brice and running back Quintrevion ‘Tre’ Wisner appeared to be celebrating their 34-24 win against Alabama when the repulsive obscenities were heard from fans in the crowd.

Now, a representative from the University of Alabama has issued an official statement in response to the upsetting incident.

“We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night,” the representative told ABC News.

Obscenities were yelled at Texas Longhorns footballers on Saturday night. (Getty Images)

“To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect towards others.

“Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site.

“Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations will be promptly removed and may be banned from future events.”

When asked if the fans shouting slurs at Texas football players had been identified, the representative declined to comment.

No representatives from the University of Texas have publicly commented on the incident thus far, but Angie Wisner, the mother of Quintrevion Wisner did share further context on social media.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter), Wisner wrote: “The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that! Love you, Son!

“But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace.”