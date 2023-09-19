Red pill streamer Sneako shocked at homophobic, sexist young fans: ‘What have I done?’
Controversial streamer Sneako has just realised the impact that his content has on young fans after hearing excited kids shout homophobic, transphobic, sexist comments.
Nico ‘Sneako’ De Balinthazy went viral on social media this week when a recent quick meet-and-greet with fans at a Miami Marlins basebal game went rogue.
Sneako is a former member of the MrBeast team who has since developed a large following on the Red Pill subreddit dedicated to incels and has frequently made headlines for his anti-LGBTQ+, deeply divisive, hateful comments.
As a result, the content creator was banned from YouTube last year. He now creates content for his followers on the streaming platform Rumble.
In the recent viral video, Sneako hears young children eagerly spout toxic hate while taking selfies with him, clearly hoping to impress the streamer.
Be warned: The following video contains deeply offensive and potentially triggering rhetoric.
While Sneako holds up the phone to take a selfie, the gleeful child shouts: “Andrew Tate! F*** the women! F*** the women!”
Handing the phone back to his young fan, Sneako replies: “What?? No, no, no, wait, wait, we love women, we love women!”
The young fan then clarifies: “But not, like, transgenders.”
Just as Sneako tries to tell the young boys “we love everybody”, one of the other kids shouts: “F*** gays.” A third then chimes in: “All gays should die.”
Unable to do anything but laugh awkwardly and smile at his excited fans, Sneako’s eyes grow wide.
He turns to the camera as the kids continue to pose for selfies with him, and asks: “What have I done?”
It didn’t take long for the clip to spread across social media, with viewers noticing that Sneako finally seems to understand the power of his influence.
“I’m cryin’ Sneako realised he ruined a generation of kids,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“Bro is embarrassed at his own fanbase,” commented a second.
And a third pointed out: “When the community directly replicates its creator. Can’t hide it. CCs are the influence. They preach it. The viewers will agree or start seeing eye to eye. It’s embarrassing that people are allowed platforms to preach behaviour like this but here we are.”
Unfortunately, after the clip went viral, Sneako showed no remorse for the monster he has created.
“They are children and obviously joking. This is how I was at 12. But if it sounds egregious to you, blame the [rainbow] flags in their classrooms,” the content creator tweeted.
“Blame the media for emasculating men. It’s your fault for forcing an obvious agenda. Not these kids. BOYS WILL BE BOYS.”
Sneako then took to Rumble on Tuesday (19 September) to issue a fake apology to those who were offended by the video.
“I just wanted to take a moment to apologise for everything and take accountability. Sometimes you don’t realise the type of impact you have,” he teased, pretending to cry.
“You don’t realise the reach, you don’t know how many people you’re really getting to. I think the liberals were right. I think YouTube was right to ban me.”
At least he got that part right.
