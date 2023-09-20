Poppy has announced details of a headline UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will bring the Zig Tour to venues across the country in early 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 22 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The UK tour will kick off in Manchester on 14 February and head to Liverpool, Bristol and Birmingham.

She’ll then finish up the headline run with two nights at London’s KOKO on 20-21 February.

The tour will be in support of her fifth studio album, Zig, which is due for release on 27 October.

It features singles “Church Outfit”, “Knockoff” and “Motorbike” and will be released under Sumerian Records.

She’s also confirmed that she’s joining the Bad Omens tour across Europe, with dates planned for the likes of Berlin, Zurich, Paris and Milan across January and February.

You can check out her full UK and European tour schedule below, as well as tickets info.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 22 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

A presale is now live for O2 mobile customers. To access this use the O2 priority app on your device.

While a Live Nation presale will take place from 10am on 21 September. To access this log in or sign up to Live Nation and head to Poppy’s artist page.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.