Starlight Express is returning to London’s West End in 2024 – and this is everything we know so far about tickets.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical will open at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 8 June, 2024.

The show, which is about a child’s train set that comes to life and competes to become the fastest engine in the world, is famously performed on rollerskates.

Discussing the production on BBC Radio 2, Lloyd Webber said: “It’s not coming back to the stage inasmuch as it is coming back all around you.

“It’s running at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre – it’s completely new and has one big plot twist – people think steam is in the past, well, not any more – steam is the future! You’ll find out more when you go to the show.”

He also explained that show will “be on skates, with lots of little tricks”.

“What’s really exciting is that, originally we went into an old-fashioned theatre and we built as much as we could,” he added.

“This time we’re at a space, the Troubadour, where we can do absolutely anything. So it’s going to be around you, the seats will move, it’s going to be a completely new experience.”

The show will be directed by Luke Sheppard (The Little Big Things), with casting confirmed to be underway.

Lloyd Webber also told BBC Radio 2 “a ‘Poppa’ has become a ‘Mama'” in the upcoming production.

It originally opened at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in 1984, and closed in 2002. It has been running in Bochum, Germany for over 30 years, and has been seen by more than 20 million people.

You can find out everything we know so far about tickets below.

How to get Starlight Express tickets?

It’s been confirmed by producers that tickets will be released “in due course”.

Fans can sign up for priority booking access exclusively at www.starlightexpress.com.

As it opens in summer 2024, theatregoers can expect more updates soon.

It’s been confirmed that performances will begin on 8 June, 2024 at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Further details, including the show’s end date are yet to be announced.