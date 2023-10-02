Britney Spears has called out the overblown reaction from the public after a video of her dancing with prop knives prompted a police wellness check.

The pop idol, who has been enjoying her newfound freedom since being released from her 13-year conservatorship, still struggles with her privacy being invaded on a regular basis.

Most recently, Spears reportedly had police officers call to her home after a video of her dancing with prop knives on Instagram raised concern.

Despite assuring fans that she was dancing with fake knives, what with Halloween on the horizon, the ‘Toxic’ singer was reportedly paid a visit by authorities after uploading the video.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (1 October), the singer told followers that she had had enough of being “bullied in [her] own home” and being called on by the police.

She wrote: “Is it a joke in the news again with wellness checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right???

“The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4-minute performances with them. I am getting an apology.

“I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now… ITS ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!!”

She concluded: “People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops.”

Days before that post, Spears told followers in a separate post that her team had rented the prop knives for her from a store so that she could emulate one of her favourite performers, Shakira, who had used knives in her iconic MTV VMAs performance last month.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” she had assured fans.

“These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”

This isn’t the first time that police have been called to Spears’ home for a wellness check.

Earlier this year, fans called authorities on Spears, claiming that she had displayed “suspicious” behaviour online by deleting her Instagram account.

In January, Spears tweeted that she felt “gaslit and bullied” after police officers were sent to her home.

Spears shared that police were called to her home “based on some prank phone calls”, and expressed love for her fans but said, “this time things went a little too far and [her] privacy was invaded.”

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” Spears continued.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”