Britney Spears’ mum Lynne has broken her silence on her estranged daughter’s bestselling memoir The Woman In Me, only to be met with intense backlash from fans.

In her memoir, which has topped global book charts since its release last month, Spears shares insider secrets from her legendary music career, reveals what really happened during her 13-year court-ordered conservatorship, and opens up about her strained relationship with her family.

At one point in the book, the “Toxic” singer writes about how her family threw out some of her beloved personal items, like dolls and diaries, while she was in a mental facility – a move which, understandably, devastated Spears.

In the memoir, she writes: “It was during this period of time with my family that I learned that while I’d been in the mental health facility, they’d thrown away a lot of what I had stored at my mother’s house.

Britney alleges in her book that her family discarded her personal belongings while she was in a mental facility. (Getty)

“The Madame Alexander dolls I’d collected as a girl were all gone. So were three years’ worth of my writing. I had a binder full of poetry that had real meaning for me. All gone.”

She added: “When I saw the empty shelves, I felt an overwhelming sadness. I thought of the pages I’d written through tears. I never wanted to publish them or anything like that, but they were important to me. And my family had thrown them in the trash just like they’d thrown me away.”

Now, Spears’ mum has taken to social media to refute her daughter’s claim, making her the first in the popstar’s immediate family to publicly respond to any allegations made in the New York Times bestseller.

Taking to Instagram, Lynne shared a series of photos of dolls and one photo of a black diary, accompanied by the caption: “@britneyspears I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that!”

She continued, in her public message to her daughter: “That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them.

“Of course, I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!”

Naturally, the post was met with intense criticism from Britney fans, who were horrified by what they had read in the “Slave 4 U” singer’s memoir.

“You read the entire book and this is what you took away from it?” one person commented.

A second asked: “I only see one journal… where are the rest? Why [are] you always trying to make your daughter look crazy in public?”

And a third added: “Why don’t you call her and that’s it? Is it necessary to do it publicly? Come on.”

Britney Spears’ mum got a lot of backlash from fans after commenting on the memoir. (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in her memoir, Spears opens up about the mental and physical impact that her conservatorship – which left her father Jamie Spears in charge of her finances, medical care, and personal freedom – had on her.

“The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage,” she writes in the book. “I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”