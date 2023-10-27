Britney Spears puts questions of new music to rest once and for all: ‘It’s time to slow down’

Britney Spears has shut down any hopes of a new music era any time soon in her new memoir The Woman In Me, telling readers that she needs to put that part of her life on pause for now.

The “Toxic” singer has addressed just about everything that fans have ever wanted to know about her in her bestselling book, from past relationships to her career highlights to her shocking conservatorship.

Spears was famously released from a strict 13-year conservatorship, controlled by her father Jamie P Spears, in 2021 following heavy campaigning from fans.

The pop star details in her book how, under the conservatorship, she had been forced to work when she didn’t want to – particularly during her Las Vegas residency.

Given the traumatic few years that Spears endured, fans weren’t sure if they’d ever hear new music from her again.

Now, the hitmaker has explained exactly how she feels about the future of her music career.

In the memoir, she writes: “My music career is not my focus at the moment.

“Right now it’s time to get my spiritual life in order, to pay attention to the little things, to slow down….being an entertainer was great, but over the last 5 years my passion to entertain in front of a live audience has lessened. I do it for myself now. I feel God more when I’m alone.”

And readers want Brit to know that they support her 100 per cent.

“We want her to do what makes her happy… and if that isn’t music then so be it. She deserves rest,” tweeted one fan.

“Do whatever you want queen and we’ll support you,” wrote a second.

“She deserves time to enjoy her freedom and focus on herself,” commented a third.

Elsewhere in the book, Spears insists that her love of music is still there, writing that she used to “regularly” head to the studio near her old Malibu home to record.

“I thought I might get a studio again someday and just play around, but for some time I hadn’t been thinking about recording,” she reflected.

That was until she was approached by Elton John to record a new version of his song “Tiny Dancer” called “Hold Me Closer” – a collaboration that would go on to reach No. 6 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

Spears then joined Will.i.am this summer for his latest single “Mind Your Business” which was met with relatively mixed reviews.

Aside from the odd collaboration, fans will be waiting quite sometime before they hear a new music project from Spears – but she promises she won’t ever stop singing, even if it’s just around the house.

“When I walk around my house singing, I feel completely free, completely at ease, completely happy,” she wrote.

“Whether I sound perfect or not, I don’t even care. Singing makes me feel confident and strong the same way exercise does or prayer.”