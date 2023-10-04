90210 star Brian Austin Green on raising a gay son: ‘Why do you care so much?’

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green has revealed how his attitude has changed since his 21-year-old son came out as gay about four years ago.

Green rose to fame in the 90s as David Silver on hit US teen series Beverly Hills, 90210. Since then, he has appeared in numerous other shows including Desperate Housewives, Anger Management and Smallville, as well as the BH90210 six-episode reboot.

Alongside his professional career, Green is a father-of-five, including three children with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

In an interview on Frosted Tips with Lance Bass on Monday (2 October), the 50-year-old TV star opened up about his relationship with his eldest son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend and 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil.

NSYNC star Bass praised Green’s open-mindedness in accepting his “out and proud” son, who the actor nicknames Kash.

“He is so lucky to be able to be in your family, because so many kids out there don’t get that,” Bass pointed out.

Green then reflected on the journey he has been on with his son’s sexuality. “It’s been fascinating,” he said. “It’s been a challenge just because, honestly, it was unknown for me but I think a lot of people are afraid of the unknown, whereas I’m not.

“To me, it’s intriguing, I want to learn about it. So, I would get into these conversations with Kash where I wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first. Then you realise: ‘Oh this isn’t different at all’, it’s just your choice of partner.

“It doesn’t affect me at all, and that’s the thing I am trying to beat into people now. Why do you care so much? And why are you trying to somehow bully your feelings and your opinion into something that does not affect you at all.”

It’s not the first time Green has stood up for one of his children in the face of homophobia. In 2017, the actor was forced to defend four-year-old son Noah from harsh critics after he dressed up as a character from Frozen.

“He’s four and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it,” Green said at the time.