Foo Fighters have announced a headline US stadium tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will bring their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour to venues across July and August.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on 6 October via Ticketmaster.

The tour will kick off on 17 July in New York at Citi Field across two nights and head to the likes of Boston, Minneapolis, San Diego and Los Angeles.

It’ll finish up on 18 August with a show at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, with more dates expected to be announced.

The group captioned their Instagram post that this is the “first” announcement. for 2024 US shows.

It’ll be in support of their 11th studio album, But Here We Are which was released earlier this year.

The LP features singles “Rescued”, “Under You” and “Show Me How” and was accompanied by a surprise Glastonbury set in the same month.

The set, which was billed as The Churnups on the lineup schedule, also saw them perform their biggest hits including “Best of You”, “The Pretender” and “All My Life”.

This was followed up by a UK tour announcement, with dates planned for Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham and London next June.

They’ll be supported by a number of acts across the US run including The Hives, Pretender, Amyl and The Sniffers and Alex G.

You can find out how to get Foo Fighters tickets and the full tour schedule below.

How to get Foo Fighters tickets

Tickets for the tour will be released in the general sale from 10am local time on 6 October via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales took place across the week ahead of the general sale.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.