Foo Fighters announce 2024 UK stadium tour: dates, presale and tickets info
Foo Fighters have announced details of the Everything or Nothing at All UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.
After teasing headline tour dates during their surprise Glastonbury set on the Pyramid Stage, the group have confirmed venues and dates.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 30 June via ticketmaster.co.uk and seetickets.com.
The tour will kick off on 13 June at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and head to Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Birmingham.
It’ll be in support of their 11th studio album, But Here We Are which was released in early June.
The album features singles “Rescued”, “Under You” and “Show Me How” and marks their first album since the death of their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
They recently made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury, taking to the main stage under a band alias “The Churnups”.
The set saw them play the likes of “The Pretender”, “Best of You” and “All My Life” and they finished up with “Everlong” which was dedicated to Hawkins.
During their UK tour they’ll be supported by the likes of Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Shame, Honeyblood, Loose Articles, Hot Milk and Himalayas.
You can find out presale info and the full Foo Fighters tour schedule below.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 9am on 30 June via ticketmaster.co.uk and seetickets.com.
A presale will take place from 9am on 28 June. This is available to fans who had previously booked tickets for their 2022 tour.
You’ll be emailed details to the account you booked those tickets with on how to access the presale.
You can check out the full tour schedule below.
Foo Fighters tour dates
- 13 June – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (w/ Wet Leg & Loose Articles)
- 17 June – Hampden Park, Glasgow (w/ Courtney Barnett & Honeyblood)
- 20 June – London Stadium, London (w/ Wet Leg & Shame)
- 22 June – London Stadium, London (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)
- 25 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (w/ Courtney Barnett & Himalayas)
- 27 June – Villa Park, Birmingham (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)
