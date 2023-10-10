Madison Beer announces 2024 world tour dates and ticket details.

Madison Beer has announced details of The Spinnin Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on the world tour in early 2024, with dates planned across the UK, Europe and North America.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 13 October via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

The tour will begin on 24 February in Stockholm and visit cities including Amsterdam, Munich, Prague, Milan and Paris.

She’ll then head to the UK, with shows planned for Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and London.

The tour will then head to North America from 24 April, beginning in Minneapolis and ending in Los Angeles on 13 June.

It’ll be in suppor tof her second studio album, Silence Between Songs, which was released last month. The LP features singles “Reckless”, “Home to Another One” and “Spinnin”.

It followed up her debut album, Life Support, which featured viral track “Selfish” as well as songs “Baby” and “Boyshit”.

Her upcoming tour marks her biggest headline shows to date and she’ll be supported by Jann, Charlotte Lawrence and Upsahl across the run.

You can find out ticket details including presale info, and tour dates below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 13 October via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

If you’re in the UK an O2 priority sale takes place from 10am on 11 October. This is available via the O2 mobile app and for O2 and Virgin Media customers.

If you’re in the US, presales begin from 10am local time on 10 October. This includes Citi Cardmember, official platinum and VIP packages presales.

Other presales including Spotify and Live Nation presales take place across the week. Check your local listing for more details on the different presales taking place.

For the full tour schedule and European ticket links, read below.

24 February – Stockholm, Sweden – Fryshuset Arenan – tickets

25 February – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller – tickets

28 February – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique – tickets

29 February – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live – tickets

1 March – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – den Atelier – tickets

3 March – Cologne, Germany – Palladium – tickets

5 March – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja – tickets

7 March – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle – tickets

9 March – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer – tickets

10 March – Prague, Czech Republic – Sasazu – tickets

12 March – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra – tickets

13 March – Milan, Italy – Fabrique – tickets

16 March – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz – tickets

17 March – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre – tickets

20 March – Paris, France – Zenith – tickets

22 March – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse – tickets

23 March – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy – tickets

24 March – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy – tickets

25 March – London, UK – Eventim Apollo – tickets