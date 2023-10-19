Harry Potter author JK Rowling has said she would prefer two years in jail over using a trans person’s correct pronouns.

On Tuesday (17 October), Rowling took to X, formerly called Twitter, to attack trans rights.

In the post, Rowling shared an image showing the words “repeat after us: trans women are women” projected onto a wall, with the caption: “No.”

Under the post, a user wrote: “Vote Labour, get a two year stretch.”

The comment was in reference to Labour’s proposed crackdown on anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime.

On 7 October, at the National Women’s Conference in Liverpool, MP for Oxford East Anneliese Dodds promised that if Labour are power at the next general election they will get tough on anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes.

Dodds said people responsible for such crimes would receive the “tougher sentences they deserve” in a bid to show “everyone deserves to be accepted without exception and treated with respect and dignity”.

However, in a reply to her original post, Rowling wrote: “I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex.

“Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

Under her comment someone wrote “see you on the inside”, to which she joked with them about hoping for a library and accidentally shrinking her clothes in the laundry.

Dodds’ promise to tackle anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime follows the Home Office releasing its 2022-2023 statistics which showed transphobic hate crimes had increased in England and Wales by 11 per cent.

In February 2023, Rowling attempted to explain her controversial views on trans people in podcast The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling.

Rowling said she didn’t mean to upset anyone with her anti-trans views and insisted she has been “profoundly” misunderstood.

Despite this, Rowling continues to be one of the most divisive and controversial figures in the UK due to her regular comments about trans people and their rights.