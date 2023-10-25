Bad Bunny has announced North American tour dates for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The rapper will tour arena venues across the US and Canada as part of the Most Wanted Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 25 October via Ticketmaster.

The 47-date tour includes multiple shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Orlando.

It opens on 21 February and finishes up in Tampa, FL with four shows planned at the Amalie Arena.

It’ll be in support of his recently released fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

It features singles “Where She Goes”, “Un preview” and “Monaco” and topped the Billboard 200 charts, becoming his third to do so.

He recently hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) which featured a surprise appearance from Pedro Pascal and saw him introduced by Lady Gaga ahead of his performance of “Un preview”.

You can find out everything we know so far about tickets below.

How to get Bad Bunny tickets

The first tickets will be released from 10am local time on 25 October via Ticketmaster.

The on-sale timings vary per venue, so check your local listing. They’ll be available to verified fans first before being released to the general public. Fans had to pre-register for tickets using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan.

After going on presale it’s been confirmed that prices will range between $131 to $951, with floor section tickets around the $1000 mark.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.