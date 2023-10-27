Nicki Minaj announces ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour dates are coming soon

Nicki Minaj has confirmed a tour announcement is coming soon – and this is everything we know so far.

The rapper told fans on X (Twitter) that she’ll be announcing tour dates in support of her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

The tour dates and venue details will be revealed on 17 November, a few weeks ahead of the release of the album.

Minaj confirmed that the “tour routing” will be announced as well as the chance for fans to “sign-up for early/exclusive access to pre-sale tickets”.

🎀12.8.23 🎀

Pink Friday 2 [The Album] 💿

Also my BIRTHDAY 🥳🎂🎉



🎀11.17.23 🗓️ 🎫 🎀

Tour Routing Announced

SIGN-UP for early/exclusive

access to PRE-SALE tickets



🎀Pink Friday 2 PERFUME 🎀

12.17.23 = AMAZON 📦🎁🎄

12.26.23 = JCPenny 🏢🛒🛍️ pic.twitter.com/OatJuxuhwi — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 26, 2023

Fans can expect dates across the globe at arena venues, similar to previous tours from the rapper.

In 2022 she returned to the stage to headline London’s Wireless Festival to a sold-out crowd.

The set saw her perform the likes of “Anaconda”, “Feeling Myself”, “Super Bass” and “Moment 4 Life” from her back catalogue.

The latest tour will mark her first solo headline tour in eight years, following up 2015-16’s The Pinkprint Tour.

While in 2019 she co-headlined The Nicki Wrld Tour, with rapper Juice Wrld, which stopped off at arenas across Europe.

The upcoming tour will be in support of her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2, which is due for release on 8 December.

It’s a sequel to Minaj’s iconic debut album, Pink Friday and marks her first release in five years following 2018’s Queen.

The album features singles “Last Time I Saw You” and “Super Freaky Girl”, the latter reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The track also became the first solo female rap song to debut at number one in the 21st century.

As well as the album and tour details, Minaj also revealed details of her new perfume, also entitled Pink Friday 2 which is dropping on Amazon this November.

You can find out everything we know so far about Nicki Minaj’s upcoming tour below.

When do Nicki Minaj tickets go on sale?

It’s been confirmed by Minaj that fans will be able to sign-up for access to an exclusive ticket presale from 17 November.

We also know that the tour schedule, including cities, dates and venues will also be announced on that date.

Alongside this, the on-sale date and timings are also expected to be revealed, so we’ll update this once the news is confirmed.