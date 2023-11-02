This 'life-changing' product for IBS sufferers is finally back in stock.

Gut Wealth, a UK-based brand that specialises in digestive supplements, has just announced the return of its sell-out postbiotic, much to the delight of IBS sufferers.

Do you experience frequent cramping, bloating, constipation or other gut-related problems? You’re not alone.

Research from Gutsy Charity (a UK-based organisation that specialises in digestive disorders) show these symptoms affect approximately one in every 20 people in the UK.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

While there are a number of ways you can ease the symptoms of digestive upset or IBS, one method that’s making waves is through the use of postbiotics.

Not to be confused with prebiotics, these are nutrients your body leaves behind after digesting food that help slow the growth of harmful bacteria.

Foods such as yoghurt, kombucha, sauerkraut and cottage cheese all generate probiotics.

But, wellness brand Gut Wealth makes it even more convenient to say goodbye to stomach cramps and uncomfortable bloating with its surprisingly delicious liquid supplements.

The supplements are available in a 14-pack for just £28 from gutwealth.co.uk.

Until recently these were sold out online – but now they’re back so you can stock up and help relieve your gut concerns.

To learn more about Gut Wealth’s ‘lifechanging’ postbiotic supplement, read on.

How do Gut Wealth’s daily liquid supplements work?

Gut Wealth’s daily liquid supplement contains plenty of feel-good vitamins and minerals.

Each single-serve sachet contains 15g of the Vitamins B1, B5, B6, B12, C and Zinc.

The daily liquid supplement comes in a citrus flavour with no lingering aftertaste and is both gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly.

As it’s a postbiotic, it doesn’t need to be stored in the fridge, so you can easily take it with you on the go. Simply consume one sachet per day after food – you can think of it as a little treat. The brand advises consistency in order to see results.

What do customers say about Gut Wealth?

Customers who suffer from IBS have praised Gut Wealth’s products.

Those suffering from IBS and other gut-related health issues have said nothing but positive things about Gut Wealth’s scientifically formulated postbiotic.

One customer, Rhi, recently shared her testimony, writing: “Before Gut Wealth, I’d literally spent years of my life in pain because of my IBS. I’d be constantly bloated and had such severe, debilitating cramps and pains.

“I used to feel like people were staring at me when I made multiple trips to the bathroom in public, and I’d make excuses not to go out with friends.”

In search of relief, Rhi was eventually led to Gut Wealth and after using the wellness brand’s postbiotic supplement consistently, she finally regained control over her digestive issues to the point that it no longer impacts her day-to-day.

How to stock up

PinkNews readers can save on Gut Wealth’s products.

PinkNews readers can currently save and grab 28 sachets for £39.99 (normally £59.98) or 56 sachets for £77.99 (normally £119.96).

The British Society of Gastroenterologists suggests taking bacteria-based supplements for 12 weeks to experience the difference, and since the offer also comes with free postage, then make sure you get your hands on enough to keep you stocked for the months to come.

Head to www.gutwealth.co.uk to shop these best-selling supplements and reclaim your gut freedom.