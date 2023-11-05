Overwatch is getting its first non-binary hero and fans are overjoyed

Overwatch is finally getting its first non-binary character, and video game fans are absolutely thrilled to see more LGBTQ+ inclusion in the beloved series.

BlizzCon 2023 provided Overwatch 2 fans with loads to look forward to, including a sneak peak at the new Damage character Venture. They are a fierce Canadian archeologist willing to use their drill weapon to dig deep for treasure and achieve victory in battle.

Set to release next year in season 10, Venture uses their drill weapon to hit foes with disk-like projectiles, project themselves forward in a melee attack and allows them to burrow underground, which makes them temporarily invulnerable to attacks.

You may like to watch

NEW HERO ALERT. THIS IS NOT A DRILL… or is it? 😉



Take a first look at some early gameplay of the new Damage Hero, Venture ⛏️



Venture arrives next year in Season 10 ✨ pic.twitter.com/Gyg27LvvWM — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 4, 2023

After the announcement from Blizzard, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement and a few happy tears that non-binary representation made it into the video game franchise.

The fact that there is a non-binary hero coming out in Overwatch 2 makes me genuinely so happy. I can’t wait to see what their final design will be!! pic.twitter.com/6z7lAjGxgg — 🍄🫧Bepis-Boii🫧🍄 (comms open!!) 🍉 (@bep_boii) November 4, 2023

Overwatch will have their first non-binary character. 🥰 I don’t even know what their abilities are yet, but I love them!!! 💛🤍💜🖤 https://t.co/JaEiMJ79BB — Tyrant Lizard Royalty (@nikkisavage) November 4, 2023

something about queer rep in popular media gives me such hope. a normal non-binary character in a game as popular as overwatch… this could be the first exposure someone gets to gender-nonconformity that helps them realize their true identity… i wish i’d had that! — vixi 🎶 (@vixidescent) November 5, 2023

It's crazy that yesterday I was talking about that I wish there was a trans hero in Overwatch and now an upcoming hero is non-binary and that makes me soooo so happy😭 — Alex✨ (@crescentdolts) November 4, 2023

non-binary rep in our overwatch? you love to see it 🥹🤍 https://t.co/kWpajTrIUy — HIJINX ⚡️ Kaia (@o7HIJINX) November 4, 2023

I know EXACTLY why I’m tearing up in the club rn 😭♥️



OVERWATCH IS GETTING A NON-BINARY HERO!!!



As if I couldn’t love this game any more, soon I’ll be represented in the hero gallery 😁💜 https://t.co/eImX4PE4Xn — JAE (@HeisenTX) November 3, 2023

Overwatch players will have to wait a little bit to get the non-binary in game as season 10 is projected to drop sometime in May 2024, according to Dexerto.

As more and more heroes have been added to Overwatch over the years, Blizzard has expanded its pantheon of LGBTQ+ characters.

Tracer has been a poster child for the game since fans first fell in love with her. In 2016, Overwatch confirmed the fan-favourite character is part of the LGBTQ+ community through a sweet comic book scene with her girlfriend.

Just a few years later, in 2019, Soldier: 76 (aka Jack Morrison) became the second LGBTQ+ character in the Overwatch universe after a short story heavily hinted he had a past relationship with a man named Vincent.

In April, Overwatch expanded its pantheon of LGBTQ+ characters once again with the introduction of Lifeweaver, an out pansexual scientist that uses plant-based tech to heal and protect teammates.

Then, during Overwatch 2’s Pride Month celebrations, Blizzard revealed popular characters Pharah and Baptiste are both queer.