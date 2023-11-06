Give Me Cosmetics release £20 Christmas Mystery Box with products worth over £80

Give Me Cosmetics has unveiled the gift of the season for beauty lovers – a £20 Mega Mystery Bundle full of self-care products worth over £80.

Whether you love surprises or are Christmas shopping for someone who does, the latest offering from UK beauty brand Give Me Cosmetics is sure to intrigue.

Valued at £84, the Christmas Mega Mystery Bundle contains 10 secret goodies that have been handpicked by the Give Me Cosmetics team.

This ranges from body scrubs to add to your skincare routine, to best-selling products like the satin pillowcase.

To learn more about the brand’s ‘super secret‘ mystery box from Give Me Cosmetics read below.

What is the Christmas Mega Mystery Bundle?

The Mega Mystery Bundle features 10 products. (Give Me Cosmetics)

Give Me Cosmetics’ Christmas Mega Mystery Bundle contains 10 products from a selection of the brand’s best-sellers, including heatless hair curlers, brushes, satin pillowcases, body scrubs and shampoo and conditioner combos.

Many of the brand’s products have received glowing reviews, so you can trust that no matter which selection of products you end up with, you won’t be disappointed.

For instance, you might be lucky enough to receive Give Me Cosmetics’ Haircare Bundle, which has been tried and tested by Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan, and been labelled a ‘10/10’ by customers.

Valued at over £80 but yours for less than £20, this mystery box takes all of the hard work out of finding a Secret Santa gift that gives the most bang for your buck.

One customer who bought two said they “presumed they’d be pretty much the same but it felt like they were personalised”.

Another described the mystery bundle box as “amazing value for money”, while another praised the quality of the products.

So, the beauty buffs in your life are sure to be left beaming when they open this delightful haul on Christmas day.

Head to givemecosmetics.com to shop the Christmas Mega Mystery Bundle.