All of the iconic – and pink – Barbie movie merch you can buy

Barbie the movie is being released very soon and this is all of the iconic (and pink) merch you can buy.

The film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken is being released on 21 July.

Ahead of its release Barbie fever is taking over the globe, with the film even accidentally causing an international pink-paint shortage.

Mattel and Barbie have taken full advantage of the classic film and merch tie-ins, with everything from rugs to makeup and Hot Wheels to luggage being released.

Recently a thread from Twitter user @MosheIsaacian went viral, racking up more than 65,000 likes and thousands of replies.

The thread features all of the Barbie merch fans can get their hands on, as well as other tie-ins with the film.

The devil works hard, but @Barbie’s marketing team is INSANE



Small visual thread of all their awesome work as of late: — Moshe Isaacian (@MosheIsaacian) June 26, 2023

Below we’ve put together a list of some of the best Barbie merch products you can buy ahead of the film’s release on 21 July.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Mattel

The new dolls inspired by Barbie the movie have been released. (Mattel)

Mattel have released the official dolls inspired by the upcoming film.

From cowboy Barbie to disco Barbie and President Barbie to Ken’s double denim ensemble repped by Gosling, there are plenty to choose from.

Other dolls available include the Ken beach doll, which has a matching shirts and shorts set and Barbie in the pink gingham dress worn by Robbie in the film.

You can also get a collectors fashion pack, with three outfits and a Barbie wardrobe-style box, as well as her pink Corvette convertible car from the film.

ALDO

ALDO is releasing a Barbie-inspired collection.

Shoe brand ALDO is teasing an official collaboration with the Barbie movie, featuring footwear and accessories.

They say: “Fun, fearless and born to lead, Barbie empowered us from the start. Our original fashion icon inspired this playful limited edition collection of footwear, handbags and accessories in just our size – and built for playing in real life.”

Fans can expect plenty of pink and packaging inspired by the pop culture icon. You can sign up for early access to collection on the ALDO website.

Homesick Candles

Homesick Candles have released a Barbie Dreamhouse scent.

You can get the smell of Barbie’s Dreamhouse in your abode with this candle from Homesick.

They say you can experience Barbie’s world “with a scent inspired by the original empowerment icon and her unforgettable abode”.

It features a rose and jasmine accent and uplifting notes of lemon and sandalwood. It’s now available to shop at homesickcandles.com.

Ruggable

Ruggable has released a Dreamhouse-ready collection.

Ruggable has released a collection of rugs and mats that Barbie herself would approve of.

They say the “bold, joyful designs are washable and stain-resistant” and “are the perfect way to bring your dreams to life”.

The collection which is available at ruggable.com features an Ombre pin k,an ivory and pink, ivory and gold and chevron charcoal rugs, as well as two doormats featuring the Barbie logo.

NYX Cosmetics

NYX Cosmetics has dropped a Barbie collab.

NYX Cosmetics has dropped a collection in collaboration with the film that’s “for every Barbie and Ken”.

You can buy the full set, or individual products which includes a cheek palette, lip gloss, eye penic kit and lashes.

Plus there’s an iconic flip phone mirror that wouldn’t look out of place in Barbie’s accessories box.

The collection is now available to shop at nyxcosmetics.com.

Impala Skates

Impala Skate has dropped the yellow and pink skates from the film.

Those skates worn by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the viral, behind-the-scenes images are available to buy.

Impala Skate has teamed up with the film to drop the bright yellow and pink skates as well as knee, elbow and wrist pads in the retro design that’s worn by Barbie and Ken.

To shop the range head to impalaskate.com.

Funboy

Funboy has released Barbie themed pool floats.

Funboy has released the official pool float collection inspired by Barbie.

It features five limited edition pool floats straight out of Barbie land, including her signature ‘B’ in pink.

Others include a Barbie Speed Boat float, complete with a captain’s hat and Barbie flag, surfboard-style floats and two matching tube float rings.

There’s also a Speed Boat float, beach balls and Chaise chairs, alongside swimwear pieces inspired by Malibu Barbie.

The collection is now available to shop at funboy.com.

Hot Wheels

Barbie’s convertible from Hot Wheels.

You can drive Barbie-style with this hot pink 1956 Corvette from Hot Wheels.

It’s the same on that’s driven by Margot Robbie in Barbie land and it’s the perfect collectible for any fans of the pop culture icon.

This is available to shop at Amazon.

Moon Oral Beauty

Moon Oral Beauty has released an official Barbie toothbrush.

Moon Oral Beauty has teamed up with the Barbie movie to release an official toothbrush.

The duo features a sparkly pink Bubble Mint Toothpaste and a matching Electric Toothbrush.

In her interview with Architectural Digest, Robbie revealed that there’s no running water in Barbie land but we’d recommend that you do use water with your Barbie toothbrush…

It’s available to shop at moonoralbeauty.com.

Beis Travel

Beis Travel has released hot pink Barbie luggage.

If you’re an international Barbie, then you’ll need luggage to go with that.

You can get this Barbie pink roller from Beis Travel, who have dropped a number of products inspired by the film and pop culture icon.

This includes a carry-on roller, travel wallet, cosmetic case and passport and luggage tag set.

They’re all, of course, in signature pink and available to shop at beistravel.com.

Gap

Gap has dropped a clothing range inspired by Barbie.

Gap has released a clothing range that combines its signature style with classic Barbie branding.

The range offers bright pink and white graphic t-shirts, embroidered vests, logo hoodies, patterned cycling shorts, a denim skirt, a denim jacket, a striped shirt, a dress, a cap, and a Ken t-shirt, too.

It’s for every gender and age, with adult and children ranges available at gap.com.