Grande Cosmetics launches new gift sets – featuring the viral lash serum

Grande Cosmetics – the beauty geniuses behind the viral Grande Lash Serum – have debuted two value gift sets that will take your lash game to new heights.

You might have spotted the Grande Lash Serum on your TikTok FYP, with many users showing their unbelievable results after just 12 weeks of application.

Now considered the number one lash serum in the US, this show-stopping beauty essential is said to achieve longer, thicker-looking lashes – and with impressive before-and-after shots to boot.

If you’ve always wanted to road-test the growth serum yourself, the brand has just dropped two fun bundles that will let you sample all of their best-selling products for a hot price.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The Luxe Lashes Set and Five-Star Favorites Set both feature the famous limited edition lash-enhancing serum, as well as a bunch of travel-sized eyelash goodies that serve as the perfect stocking stuffers this Christmas.

Each pack comes with five products that are designed to give you the flutterers of your dreams, prioritizing growth and length.

The two bundles are available to shop online at ulta.com, with the Luxe Lashes Set exclusive to the site.

And you can find out more about Grande Cosmetics and their unique sets below.

Who are Grande Cosmetics?

The popular eyelash serum found a following on TikTok. (Grande Cosmetics)

Founded in 2008 by Alicia Grande, Grande Cosmetics has been around for a while, but the business truly boomed when it blew up on TikTok.

Thanks to its best-selling lash enhancing serum, Grande Cosmetics has a devoted following of beauty lovers seeking to grow and extend their lashes, fast.

“I love this lash serum!” one user commented. “I have straight, short Asian lashes and this really made them appear thicker and stronger! Make sure you stay consistent. It’s super easy to apply, you just swipe it across your lash line!”

Another said of the serum, “Trying out the lash serum every evening I have been noticing many new regrowths! How is that even possible!!”

What’s even better is that Grande Cosmetics is PETA-approved, solidifying its status as one of the best cruelty-free beauty brands in the world.

Since the overwhelming success of the GrandeLASH enhancing lash serum, lash lovers everywhere have also fawned over its super lengthening mascara and its easy-to-use and natural-looking brow gel.

What’s included in the Luxe Lashes set?

Luxe Lashes gift set from Grande Cosmetics.

If fuller, longer lashes are on your beauty wish list, there’s truly no better option than the Luxe Lashes set. This gift set includes everything you need to nail your lash routine.

Below is a breakdown of everything included in the Luxe Lashes Set:

Limited Edition: Bedazzled GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Mini GrandeREPAIR Leave-In Lash Conditioner

Mini GrandePRIMER Pre-Mascara Lengthener & Thickener

Mini GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara

Mini GrandeLINER Liquid Eyeliner with Lash Enhancing Serum

Within four to six weeks, you can expect to see luscious, fluttering lashes that are sure to put Betty Boop to shame.

Bought separately, these five products would cost you a total of $111. However, thanks to this bundle offer, you can now score them for an affordable $69.

Keep in mind you won’t see this deal anywhere else, since it’s exclusively available at ulta.com.

What can you get in the Five-Star Favorites set?

Five-Star Favorites gift set from Grande Cosmetics.

If you’re also looking to level up your whole face, you’ll love this beauty kit that has your lashes, brows and lips covered.

Containing all of the brand’s must-have beauty products in adorable travel-sized bottles, Grande Cosmetic’s Five-Star Favorites set has everything you need to glam up for the festive season.

Below is a breakdown of everything included in the Five-Star Favorites Set:

Limited Edition: Bedazzled GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Full Size

Mini GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum (6 Week Supply)

MiniGrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara

Mini GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper Gloss in Clear

Travel size GrandeBUFF Moisturizing Lip Scrub.

Each product included in the Five-Star Favourites gift set is a bestseller in its own right – from Grande Cosmetic’s ush lip plumper to its ultra-hydrating lip scrub and, of course, the viral brow-enhancing serum.

Altogether, these products retail for a total of $126, but in this limited edition kit, you can try all five of them for a cool $69.

What’s better is that both of these kits include the brand’s cult-status GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (worth $68 for a full-sized bottle). The entire gift set is ultimately only one dollar more than buying the Lash Enhancing Serum on its own, so it’s like getting five products for the price of one.

You can shop the festive sets and Grande Cosmetics’ full range at ulta.com.