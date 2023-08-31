LookFantastic has released a new skincare set for £45 that features products worth £144 – and this is how to get it.

The limited edition Science Meets Skincare edit features eight products to “elevate your skincare regime”.

The new skincare box from LookFantastic is now available to shop at lookfantastic.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The box features eight “expert-approved essentials” including six full sized products.

This includes the skin-renewing Eucerin Anti-pigmentation Dual Serum and the effective Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel.

It’s already being snapped up by LookFantastic customers and will likely be a sell-out similar to previous sets from the brand.

One five-star reviewer said: “The anti pigment is a must! Everything smells amazing.”

Another said that the “products are all ones I know or have wanted to try” and as part of this box they can make a big saving.

You can find out more details on everything that features in the LookFantastic set below, including their individual prices.

What’s in the LookFantastic box?

The Eucerin Anti-pigmentation Dual Serum is worth £42 when bought on its own. (LookFantastic)

The Science Meets Skincare edit features products worth more than £144 when bought individually for £45.

Below you can see a breakdown of everything available in the set.

Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel – worth £21

Eucerin Anti-pigmentation Dual Serum 30ml – worth £42

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water 100ml – worth £5.30

Dr Jart Dermask™ Water Jet Soothing Hydra Solution Mask – worth £6

The INKEY List™ SuperSolutions 10% Urea Moisturizer 50ml – worth £18.99

Perricone Blemish Relief targeted Spot Treatment 14.1g – worth £19

Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion – Ocean Breeze 200ml – worth £24

Vida Glow 6 Day Marine Collagen – worth £7.80

To shop the Science Meets Skincare edit and more head to lookfantastic.com.