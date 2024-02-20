Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44.

Robin Windsor, a Latin and ballroom dancer, was best known for his time as a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing between 2010 and 2013, for season eight through to 12.

During his time on the show, he was partnered with stars including Eastenders actress Anita Dobson, Dragons Den panelist Deborah Meaden, and Emmerdale actresses Lisa Riley and Patsy Kensit.

Windsor was forced to step down from the show after being paralysed for several days due to a slipped disk – but the gay dancer he made a return to the show in 2014 to perform as part of the show’s first-ever same-sex dance with fellow dancer Aljaž Škorjanec.

Windsor’s death was announced in the early hours of this morning (20 February) by the dance company he founded alongside fellow Strictly professional Kristina Rihanoff, Burn The Floor (BTF).

In a statement shared on social media, the company wrote that Windsor had “tragically passed away”.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world,” the statement read.

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Tributes are pouring in for the dancer, with current Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood sharing a heart-breaking message about his “dear friend” Windsor on Twitter/X.

I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ’Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed. He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends. RIP… — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) February 20, 2024

How sad to hear about the death of Robin Windsor.

Just 44 years old!

He sent me the kindest message when I was on Strictly and he was loved by so many on that show. pic.twitter.com/SYxNaB29hS — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 20, 2024

I’m joining the many expressing shock and anguish this morning at the cruel loss of @Robinwindsor – Robin was often in the audience with us at @thervt and gave much as an audience member as he did as a performer. He BEAMED at you from the crowd. A part of our family. RIP 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/Zzu2Qa80ez — Myra DuBois (@myradubois) February 20, 2024

Such sad news to hear the passing of Robin Windsor. A truly great talented man. My thoughts are with his family. Robin you will be missed by so many. RIP pic.twitter.com/SNxWTjz554 — Erin Boag (@Erinboag) February 20, 2024

“I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ‘Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed. He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with,” Horwood wrote.

“He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved.”

British drag legend Myra DuBois paid tribute to Windsor as “part of our family” as a regular at London LGBTQ+ venue Royal Vauxhall Tavern.

“I’m joining the many expressing shock and anguish this morning at the cruel loss of

@Robinwindsor. Robin was often in the audience with us at @thervt and gave much as an audience member as he did as a performer. He BEAMED at you from the crowd. A part of our family. RIP,” Myra wrote.

Strictly contestant Lisa Riley shared a montage of photos on Instagram of her time on the show with Windsor, writing that she had a “broken heart” over the news.

“My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel,” she wrote. “Now our forever angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart… my very broken heart. I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven.”

Lisa Riley and Robin Windsor on Strictly Come Dancing. (Getty)

In addition to his time on Strictly, Windsor was known for his time competing in Latin and Ballroom competitions internationally; he represented England at the Ballrooms World Championships. Following his TV career, he continued dancing in theatre shows across the country, and set up his own dancing lessons in 2015.

Windsor’s most recent project was starring in a Moulin Rouge theatre tribute show, Come What May.

Sisco Entertainments, which represented Windsor for some of his theatre productions including in Come What May, shared an emotional tribute to the dancer on social media.

“Robin’s presence in Come What May was more than just a performance; it was an embodiment of passion, grace, and sheer talent. His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step,” the company wrote.

His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed.”

Windsor was previously in a relationship with The X Factor finalist Marcus Collins, until 2015.

Robin Windsor’s cause of death has not been revealed.