Charli XCX says she’s making THE album and fans are so ready

Charli XCX has teased fans by letting them know that she is in the process of making “THE album”, and people are obviously freaking out.

The “Lightning” singer took to Instagram on Sunday night (19 November) with a little photo dump of her life as of late – and to casually drop the most exciting music news we’ve heard all year.

She wrote: “I’ve been so working so hard I’ve been sick 3 times in the past 6 weeks but I guess that’s what happens when you’re making THE album.”

Charli XCX may have released three iconic albums in the past four years, wrapped up a jaw-dropping year-long world tour, and generally slayed the entire music industry, but even she is human and gets sick sometimes.

The singer-songwriter puts her repeated illness down to working too darn hard on her next album, which has fans even more excited about what she’s going to drop.

Fans were quick to take to the comment section to thank Charli for her admirable dedication to delivering bops.

“So mother of you we don’t deserve it,” gushed one follower.

“I’m ready for THEE album,” a second fussed.

“She’s sacrificing so much for us,” and a third praised.

Meanwhile, another fan told the popstar: “Thank you for mothering so hard mother.”

Others are racking their brains for ways to help Charli move the creation process along as fast as possible, without letting their icon burn out again.

“I’m gonna drop some soup off at your door,” one offered.

Another, who might have been a little too abrupt with their eagerness suggested: “Wear a respirator in public then Charli ffs.”

Charli XCX says THE album is coming. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Of course, not much is known about Charli’s next album as of yet – except, of course, that it’s quite literally sickening – but there are a few hints in the “Crash” singer’s photo dump.

For one, there’s the reference to her rumoured boyfriend George Daniel, made with a bag of M&Ms with George’s face printed onto the shells.

The 1975 drummer is also a producer and has worked on music for artists like The Japanese House, CoCo & Clair Clair, and Beabadoobee.

He has also, since being linked to Charli, worked with her on singles like “Hot Girl”, “Welcome To My Island [Remix]”, and “In The City”.

Charli XCX fans are gagged after learning there’s a new album on the way. (Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS)

Judging by the singer’s recent pics with Daniel, it looks likely that he might have a hand in Charli’s next project, too.

Charli also appears to be working with music producer A.G Cook, who can be seen in one of the photos from her Instagram post, seemingly on FaceTime to the hyper-pop singer.

Cook has worked with Charli on a range of projects including How I’m Feeling Now, Charli, Pop 2, and Number 1 Angel. He has also worked with artists like Caroline Polachek, Beyoncé, Christine and the Queens, and Troye Sivan, so all appears to be in order.

So, whenever you’re ready, Charli!