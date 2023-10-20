Pop queen and trans ally Charli XCX has released her new single “In The City” featuring non-binary Grammy winner Sam Smith, and fans have declared it a hit in the making.

The two British music icons first teased that they were working on a track together in Charli XCX’s music video for her Barbie single “Speed Drive”.

In the video, released in August, Charli steps out of a pink convertible and answers her phone. On the other end of the line, Sam says: “Hey Charli, did you have a chance to listen to the new mix babe? What did you think? We’ve got to submit it so we can get it out.”

Earlier this month, the teasing continued on social media, with Charli sharing a video of herself listening to the song in the studio.

However, when Sam revealed that they were going to be collaborating on the song, Charli had to release a statement to condemn the wave of “hateful comments” she’d seen about Smith’s involvement.

“The experience so far has been really interesting because never in my life have I seen somebody receive so many hateful comments online,” she said in a TikTok video.

“It’s obviously been really disheartening, but at the same time, I’m so proud of Sam’s ability to withstand that because I know that I certainly couldn’t withstand it.

“So I just want to say, Sam, I love you. I love our song together, and I am in awe of your strength,” she added.

Though some fans had begged Charli to release a solo version of the track – which could have been the “hateful comments” she was alluding to – now the track is out, fans are largely obsessed.

“In The City” is dancepop banger about finding love in the night lights of New York City, with Charli and Sam both crooning: “I never thought I would find it, but I found what I was looking for. I found it in the city, in the dark.”

Reflecting on the bop, one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “It needs to be studied how she can release so many hits in a year.”

Another surprised fan declared: “Omg it’s a hit actually.”

“Anyone even slightly disliking Sam Smith on this song needs to be studied because mx thing f**king slayed,” a third added.

A fourth summarised: “Talk about two queens coming together to combine their joint slay, c**tology 101. Slaps.”

four on the floor rave charli era https://t.co/VoeKRsJmW9 pic.twitter.com/Qyad5tPsXm — eidan (@Wuzzat12) October 19, 2023

✅ The bit when the bass hits

✅ Sam’s voice

✅ The claps 👏 https://t.co/T8jiEz2Day — Andy Social (@YoJonez) October 19, 2023

i instantly wanna throw a party with this on loop https://t.co/FFOkDlx1Du — no (@dreamofmhealy) October 19, 2023

saving pop music one song at the time https://t.co/oklIwCw9Pq — fausta is seeing satvb (@bl00donyou) October 19, 2023

‘In The City” is out now.