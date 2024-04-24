We’re in the midst of Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine era, and it seems that even fellow artists can’t escape the pure wonder of the album, as Tate McCrae covered the singer’s track “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”.

In a clip from one of the London stops on her Think Later Tour which went viral on X (formerly Twitter), the “greedy” hitmaker paid homage to the pop icon’s record-breaking album with a cover of the emotive single.

Putting her extensive dance training to one side and instead relying on her wispy vocals and a chair, McRae sang an acoustic version of Grande’s heartbreaking single.

Fans reacted to McCrae’s stunning cover, with viewers praising the singer-songwriter for putting her own spin on the original track, of which the music video pays tribute to the movie which inspired the album.

“She really ate up this cover and made the song sound like her own,” one fan commented, with another adding: “Love her take on it”. “She is just like her mother!!!”, another fan added with a gif of Grande.

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but feel for the person recording the video, who was audibly moved to tears by McRae’s cover. “THE PERSON SOBBING IN THE BACKGROUND IS SO REEEAAALLLLL OH MY GOD”, one person responded, while another commented: “can someone pls give a hug to the girl crying while recording omg”.

You may like to watch

“The girl who cries is me when i listen to this song,” said another.

Grande’s music video for the song portrays the singer taking on the character Peaches, who finds herself at the “Brighter Days Inc” doctor’s office to undergo a procedure to erase her painful memories of an ex. The video harks back to the film it’s based on, which sees Jim Carrey’s Joel and Kate Winslet’s Clementine having similar treatment.

Behind the short film is “Yes, And?” director Christian Breslaur, while Dahmer actor Evan Peters appears alongside the singer as her ex.