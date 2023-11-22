Ask The Aunties: Ten tell-tale signs we were queer from a young age
Meet Auntie Lee, Auntie Rhys and Auntie Karnage, PinkNews’ resident panel of advice-giving experts! In this edition of Ask the Aunties, the Aunties talk about the first time they realised they were gay and the obvious signs that they liked men.
Between hooking up in drama class and fancying your mum’s girlfriend, here’s the tea you were looking for. Got a question? Ask the Aunties!
Discovering your true self can be a journey filled with laughter, introspection and a fair share of “ahhhhhh, so THAT’S what’s going on” moments. And, inspired by the Auntie’s candid revelations in this episode, here are ten tell-tale signs that you might have been queer from a very young age.
1. Dr House’s influence
If you were low-key obsessed with Dr Cuddy while watching House M.D. as a kid, you might just be a lesbian now. Calling all Dr Cameron fans? Welcome to the bisexual club!
2. Disney daydreams
Bath time was your chance to become The Little Mermaid. Who among us hasn’t wrapped a towel around their head and belted “Part of Your World” at the top of their lungs?
3. Strong female leads
You couldn’t resist a TV show with fierce female leads. Xena: Warrior Princess, Charmed, and Desperate Housewives were your jams.
4. Coronation Street’s magic
The mere thought of, let alone actual, gay kiss, on Corrie ignited a fire in your belly that still burns bright today.
5. Unmistakable attractions
While at local football matches, you couldn’t help but admire those big athletes and you paid special attention during the team stretching sessions…
6. Animated adoration
Your first crush wasn’t a real person, it was Hercules, either the original version or from the 1997 Disney movie. Or maybe it was the beautiful black hair of Eris in Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas. In any case, you couldn’t quite figure out why you fancied a cartoon character.
7. The Hercules revelation
Or what if you realised that Hercules wasn’t your first crush, it was actually your mum’s boyfriend. Oh, the mysteries of love.
8. Childhood throwbacks
Looking at old photos and videos, you notice countless shots with towels on your head or lipstick and wigs – no doubt hinting at your fabulous future.
9. High school gaydar
Your high school art projects screamed “gay” louder than a Pride parade, and you weren’t afraid to flaunt it.
10. Drama queen
Drama class was your sanctuary, where you explored every role, whether it was giving birth, playing the mum, or being the fabulous step-dad.
So, there you have it: 10 hilariously glaring signs from The Aunties that might have just shown you’re part of the LGBTQ+ rainbow. Embrace your fabulous self, and remember: there’s no one right way to discover your true identity. Love who you are, and let your uniqueness shine.
