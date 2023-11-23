Luton Town F.C. fined £120k over homophobic chanting

Luton Town F.C. has been issued a £120,000 fine and a two-year action plan by the FA after their fans participated in homophobic chanting.

The chanting occurred on the opening day of the season during a Premier League fixture against Brighton on 12 August at the Amex Stadium.

The football club, which has made it to the English top flight for the first time since 1992, has accepted the charge and pledged to ban any fans identified.

A statement from the FA confirmed: “An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed an action plan and £120,000 fine on Luton Town for misconduct in relation to crowd control at their game against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

“Luton Town admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion; and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation.”

In their own statement, Luton Town F.C. confirmed that they had accepted the charge and highlighted their “zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of all kinds.”

Homophobia, like all forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society. — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) November 23, 2023

The statement read: “Those involved were committing a criminal offence and anyone subsequently identified will be issued with a Club ban and face a potential police investigation.

“Luton Town has worked with supporters in recent seasons to help form the Rainbow Hatters supporters’ group for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who meet regularly to share their experiences of watching the Hatters.

“We will work further with supporter groups to educate and inform on all forms of discriminatory acts to ensure that watching Luton Town is a safe and welcoming experience for everyone.”

This fine comes shortly after Luton Town F.C. was forced to issue a statement regarding taunts from their supporters, directed at Liverpool during a Premier League match on 5 November at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town F.C. fans were reportedly heard making reference to the devastating Hillsborough tragedy during the game.

The club had said that they were “extremely disappointed” in the “small number of supporters” who “soured the occasion” with “chants that may be interpreted as being in relation to tragedies that have affected Liverpool F.C. in the past.”

It was reiterated that anyone found to be responsible for inciting or participating in the hateful chants could face stadium bans and criminal prosecution.