Celebrity parents reveal how they support their queer kids

These celebrity parents of queer kids are showing everyone the right way to support LGBTQ+ children.

Dozens of celebrity parents have talked about living with and supporting their queer children, either through accepting their gender identity or highlighting the issues that face them on a daily basis.

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis has been among one of the most vocal about supporting her trans daughter over the last few years.

The Halloween star has pulled no punches in showing her support for her daughter’s transition whilst criticising those who try to put her and other trans people down.

In an interview with People, the star said: “It’s speaking a new language… It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it.

“I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes,” she said.

Her daughter, Ruby, said it was “scary” coming out but she “wasn’t worried” about Curtis’ reaction, who has been “so accepting of me my entire life.”

Another renowned supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, Jennifer Lopez, started using they/them pronouns for their child in 2022 to the welcoming surprise of fans.

Some fans said it was “beautiful” to see the singer using the right pronouns for her teenage child, Emme, while others wouldn’t expect anything less from a trans-inclusive queen.

Things can get interesting when both a parent and their queer child are in the spotlight, as is the case with Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus.

The country singer showed full support for his 31-year-old popstar daughter after she came out as pansexual in 2015.

While the singer has said she has felt queer since she was at least 14, her father has continued to support her regardless of her sexuality.

In an interview, he said: “We’ve always been very open-minded… Listen, it’s about love and light. Forget the negativity and the haters.

“She’s rocking and rolling and having a good time. What the world needs is love. There’s too much hate… The world needs positive influences.”