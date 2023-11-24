Daniel Radcliffe: From the boy who lived to the man who’s ripped

Daniel Radcliffe has gone from Harry Potter to Harry Fitter as the actor has been impressing fans in recent years with his buff physique.

The actor’s body caught fans’ attention during a scene in the comedy series Miracle Workers in which he strips into his underwear, revealing his sculpted abs.

His muscles shocked fans, who complimented Radcliffe on his “muscleous impressius” abs in comments on the scene.

According to an interview with E! Online, Radcliffe said he has always been fitness-focused, saying that his girlfriend Erin Darke has always been a motivator in his workout routine.

“Since I started dating her, I put on a little more muscle,” he said. “It’s not that we work out a lot, but when we do it, we always get photographed.”

But he isn’t the only one. According to the Radcliffe, all his family like to exercise.

“My parents do CrossFit. They’re in their sixties and they’re insanely fit people. So I’ve just got to keep up with [them].

“They’re just setting a crazy bar,” Daniel Radcliffe continued.

His noticeably chiselled physique has even been compared to Hugh Jackman during his time as Wolverine, with someone suggesting he would do a great rendition of the X-Men superhero.

When asked if he would be interested in playing Wolverine, Radcliffe said: “I appreciate that somebody has clearly gone, like, ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, we should get like a short guy to do it,’ But I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me afterwards, but who knows. Prove me wrong Marvel.”