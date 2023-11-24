Drag Race UK viewers split over who they want to win after ‘best ever’ roast episode
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has selected its final three competitors following a franchise-best roast challenge, but the fandom is divided over who they want to win.
In last night’s episode (23 November), the four remaining queens – Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli, DeDeLicious and Tomara Thomas – took on one of the show’s most infamous comedy challenges, in the form of the Dragiators’ Roast.
After being guided by judge Alan Carr, the four queens had to read the rest of the judging panel, including RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and guest judge Aisling Bea, for filth.
The eliminated queens also made a big ruturn for the episode, sitting in the audience and being dragged by the final four as part of their sets.
All four semi-finalists received at least some good critiques, with Ginger Johnson and Michael Marouli being neck and neck for the win. Ultimately, Michael clinched it, thanks to the fact she abandoned her prompt cards at the beginning of her set to serve improvisation realness.
DeDeLicious and Tomara Thomas ultimately ended up in the bottom two, despite both doing relatively well in the challenge. After an impressive lip-sync to Annie Lennox’s ‘90s hit “Little Bird” – which some fans felt was worthy of a double shantay – DeDeLicious was told to sashay away.
Or, as she put it, she was “DeDeported” from the show.
Some fans have gone as far to claim that the Drag Race UK season five roast is one of the best versions of the challenge in the show’s herstory.
“The Drag RaceUK roast last night was one of the best ever for me. Ridiculously funny from such talented queens,” one fan declared.
However, now that the top three has been decided – it’s Ginger Johnson versus Michael Marouli versus Tomara Thomas – fans are seemingly split down the middle in terms of who they want to win.
Half of the Drag Race UK fans are team Michael Marouli, while half appear to be backing Ginger Johnson.
Both contestants have won three challenges in total, but Ginger appears to have a leg up on the competition as she has never placed below safe, while Michael was in the bottom in episode seven.
Some fans also believe that Ginger could have won as many as six challenges, based on the critiques she received from the judges.
Others though are staunchly team Michael Marouli, declaring that she has been “oozing charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent” since episode one.
The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season five finale airs at 9pm on Thursday 30 November on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
