RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has selected its final three competitors following a franchise-best roast challenge, but the fandom is divided over who they want to win.

In last night’s episode (23 November), the four remaining queens – Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli, DeDeLicious and Tomara Thomas – took on one of the show’s most infamous comedy challenges, in the form of the Dragiators’ Roast.

After being guided by judge Alan Carr, the four queens had to read the rest of the judging panel, including RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and guest judge Aisling Bea, for filth.

The eliminated queens also made a big ruturn for the episode, sitting in the audience and being dragged by the final four as part of their sets.

All four semi-finalists received at least some good critiques, with Ginger Johnson and Michael Marouli being neck and neck for the win. Ultimately, Michael clinched it, thanks to the fact she abandoned her prompt cards at the beginning of her set to serve improvisation realness.

DeDeLicious and Tomara Thomas ultimately ended up in the bottom two, despite both doing relatively well in the challenge. After an impressive lip-sync to Annie Lennox’s ‘90s hit “Little Bird” – which some fans felt was worthy of a double shantay – DeDeLicious was told to sashay away.

Or, as she put it, she was “DeDeported” from the show.

Some fans have gone as far to claim that the Drag Race UK season five roast is one of the best versions of the challenge in the show’s herstory.

This has to be the best drag roast in drag race her story #dragraceuk 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/50M5Wb5hnG — Bertie 🦄💕🍭 (@Bertie93) November 23, 2023

Omg I love it when everyone is funny during the roast #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/CkbJsFuGCK — Scrappy Doo (@slhutch1980) November 23, 2023

“The Drag RaceUK roast last night was one of the best ever for me. Ridiculously funny from such talented queens,” one fan declared.

However, now that the top three has been decided – it’s Ginger Johnson versus Michael Marouli versus Tomara Thomas – fans are seemingly split down the middle in terms of who they want to win.

Half of the Drag Race UK fans are team Michael Marouli, while half appear to be backing Ginger Johnson.

Both contestants have won three challenges in total, but Ginger appears to have a leg up on the competition as she has never placed below safe, while Michael was in the bottom in episode seven.

Some fans also believe that Ginger could have won as many as six challenges, based on the critiques she received from the judges.

the fact Ginger could have had 6 wins in a row is insane.



Improv? YES

Rusical? YES

Snatch Game? YES

Acting? YES

Makeover? YES

Roast? YES



I’m sorry but this is arguably one of the best runs we’ve ever had in drag race history. Pure perfection from our Ginger Johnson! #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/irMBvEK4WK — ᴅʀᴀɢᴍᴇᴛᴏꜰɪʟᴛʜ🧍🏻‍♂️ (@dragmetofilth) November 23, 2023

From the second she arrived. And chose this as her opening line. She was my winner 😂 #teamginger #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/Sfe1gojZuz — Sarah ✨ (@SarahFreer) November 23, 2023

Ginger Johnson officially becomes the 4th Drag Race UK contestant to never place below safe #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/yeuJ5N2Wby — Blaze💚| 🖤#Dragula🖤 (@BlazesAccount) November 23, 2023

Ginger could have literally won the last 6 episodes and all while never placing below safe…#teamginger #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/iMeWpNFLrC — oob (@definitleyolpol) November 23, 2023

Either Michael or Ginger could take the crown and I'd be happy but I do think I'm #TeamGinger because the number of talents she's displayed is unreal. She's had a really stellar run this season, whilst also being really compelling TV imo. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/rdzZ3SLeXh — Andrew Kemp 💙🇺🇦 (@AndyKemp1996) November 24, 2023

i mean how the hell can you not root for her?!? #dragraceuk #teamginger pic.twitter.com/AoLGdEIcBZ — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) November 23, 2023

She could have had six wins in a row #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/VparaH8E85 — Sage #TeamTomara (@SageTeamjimbo) November 23, 2023

Others though are staunchly team Michael Marouli, declaring that she has been “oozing charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent” since episode one.

#TeamMichael 🫶 That roast cemented her crown 👑 It was phenomenal and she just oozes C.U.N.T 😍 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/r4WXjaxRiH — Where's Carldo? ✌️ (@wherescarld0) November 24, 2023

I love ginger but I want Michael to win #DragRaceUK — Yinrun stan era 🌈 (@xena_phobia) November 24, 2023

i’m definitely rooting for Michael Marouli to win the crown!!! i would also be happy if Ginger Johnson won but i’m rooting for Michael just a little more 🤏#TeamMichaelMarouli #DragRaceUK #RupaulsDragRace pic.twitter.com/y3xM6h5wNO — Nathan (@nthn_47) November 24, 2023

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season five finale airs at 9pm on Thursday 30 November on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.