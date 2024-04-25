Beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Katya has confirmed that planned tour dates with co-star Trixie Mattel are to ‘proceed as planned’ after she checked into a treatment facility earlier this month.

Katya and Trixie, who both appeared on season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2015, were due to embark on The Bald and The Beautiful tour in support of their podcast of the same name when Katya shared that she was checking into treatment on 10 April, amid struggles with addiction.

But in a statement posted to Katya’s socials today (25 April), she has happily revealed that although tour dates for Albuquerque, New Mexico and Sacramento, California have been rescheduled to September, planned dates for the 9 and 10 May in Cincinatti, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana, will “proceed as planned.”

“We want to thank each of you sincerely for your kindness and patience as Katya continues to prioritise her health,” the statement, shared by the pair’s touring team, read.

“We are thrilled to be returning with the shows and can’t wait to see you in the audience soon.”

In her original statement via a video message posted to her Instagram, Katya assured fans that she was taking steps to look after herself as she continues to live with addiction struggles.

“There’s a saying for the active alcohol or drug addict. The trajectory of the life course has three possible outcomes: A) jail B) institutions or C) death. Unfortunately, I find myself squarely and firmly and quite uncomfortably in the B camp right now,” she said at the time.

“But in an effort to make things good with you in the future, I gotta make things good for me right now,” she said. Rescheduled dates or loss of money will be rectified as swiftly and competently as possible. I gotta swiftly and competently rectify my ass right now. Thank you so much for your patience and compassion.”

Katya had postponed her upcoming tour with Trixie Mattel (Supplied).

Katya has been open with her struggles with substance abuse in the past. While hosting Viceland’s The Trixie and Katya Show, the star, whose full character name is ‘Katerina Petrovna Zamolodchikova’, stepped away from the production and checked into rehab amidst mental health struggles in 2018.

The ordeal, which included a fallout with Mattel, was later explored in the latter’s documentary, Moving Parts.

Since then, the pair have returned for further seasons of their YouTube series, UNHhhh, hosted Netflix’s Queens Who Like To Watch and started their aforementioned podcast.

Tickets for Katya and Trixie’s The Bald and The Beautiful tour are available now.