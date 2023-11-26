Controversial Tory MP Lee Anderson claims Reform UK offered him a ‘lot’ of money to defect to the party.

As reported by The Times, Anderson – who joined the Conservatives from Labour in 2018 – was recorded saying he had been approached by Reform UK with a substantial financial offer to defect.

Reform UK, previously known as The Brexit Party, was formed by Nigel Farage.

The figure, believed to be around the £400,000 mark, would represent five years worth of Anderson’s salary as an MP.

“Now there is a political party that begins with an R that offered me a lot of money to join them. I say a lot of money, I mean a lot of money,” Anderson said.

Richard Tice, leader of Reform UK, has however rejected the claim though, adding: “Desperate Tories will make desperate lies to save their skin.”

Anderson has made a name for himself as a leading figure in the far-right of the Tory party, and has stoked controversy for his comments over food banks and immigration.

Most infamously, he claimed food poverty was down to people not being able to cook and those struggling with the rising cost of food could actually make meals for 30p a day: earning him the nickname 30p Lee.

Back in February, Anderson spoke with The New Culture Form where he said the Tories need to fight the next election on a mix of “mix of culture wars and trans debate”.