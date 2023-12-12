Christmas is around the corner and, if you’re like us, you’re probably still searching for gifts your loved ones will adore, and where better to spend your cash online than with queer shops?

Following a year of brands being boycotted just for being inclusive, there’s no better way to support queer businesses than buying your festive gifts from them.

From gay bookshops to queer-led and pro-LGBTQ+ brands, here are PinkNews’ top picks to show support for over the festive period.



