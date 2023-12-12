Eight queer online stores to support this year with your Christmas shopping
Christmas is around the corner and, if you’re like us, you’re probably still searching for gifts your loved ones will adore, and where better to spend your cash online than with queer shops?
Following a year of brands being boycotted just for being inclusive, there’s no better way to support queer businesses than buying your festive gifts from them.
From gay bookshops to queer-led and pro-LGBTQ+ brands, here are PinkNews’ top picks to show support for over the festive period.
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions