Kasabian announce 2024 tour date for Victoria Park: tickets, presale info and more

Kasabian have announced details of a huge hometown tour date for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will headline Leicester’s Victoria Park as part of their Summer Solstice II show on 6 July.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9:30am on 8 December via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

“We are truly honoured to be playing Victoria Park in our beloved hometown, with all our people for summer solstice two,” the band said in a press release.

“We cannot wait to get out there and play the biggest party of the summer with you all. See you in the mosh pit.”

They’ve also announced the release of their eighth studio album entitled Happenings, due for release in 2024.

It follows up their 2022 album The Alchemist’s Euphoria, which marked their first without former frontman Tom Meighan.

Fans can also expect to hear tracks from their back catalogue including “Fire”, “You’re in Love With a Psycho”, “Empire” and “Shoot the Runner”.

It’s been confirmed that the group will be joined by support acts Kaiser Chiefs at the show, with more to be announced in the coming months.

While next summer Kasabian will also perform alongside Liam Gallagher in Belfast as part of the Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour.

You can find out everything we know about tickets so far, including presale details below.

How to get Kasabian tickets

A presale is taking place for fans who pre-order their upcoming album, Happenings from the official store.

You’ll need to do this by 5pm on 6 December, and you’ll receive details on how to access the presale. This will take place from 9:30am on 6 December.

Ticket prices will be confirmed during the presale.