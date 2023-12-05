Laufey announces 2024 North American tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Laufey has announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will take her Bewitched: The Goddess Tour to venues across the US and Canada in spring 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the run of shows, the singer also confirmed a “special show” for Los Angeles on 7 August.

She said: “I can’t wait to see you all & don’t worry LA, I’m planning something special for you announcing soon…”

You may like to watch

The tour will begin on 8 April in Vancouver and head to the likes of San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, New York and Boston.

She will also play a show an additional show in the UK at London’s Royal Albert Hall after her UK and European tour sold out.

The tour will be in support of the singer’s Grammy-nominated album, Bewitched, which was released in September.

It features singles including the title track, “California and Me”, “Promise” and “From the Start”.

She recently teamed up with singer Norah Jones to release two festive tracks, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Better Than Snow”.

You can find out ticket details, including presale info and the full tour schedule below.

How to get Laufey presale tickets

A presale will take place from 10am local time on 6 December. Fans can sign up to get the presale code from the singer’s official website here.

You’ll be emailed the presale code details and then be able to buy tickets for your preferred date.

Other presales will take place across the week, including VIP and platinum presales from 10am local time on 6 December.

You don’t need an access code for those, just head to your preferred date via the Ticketmaster website.

A Live Nation presale will take place from 10am local time on 7 December, and you can access this using the code: CREW.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 December via Ticketmaster.