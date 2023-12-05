Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2024 tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a headline North American tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will continue The Unlimited Love Tour across the summer with a string of dates.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am local time on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 28 May in Ridgefield, Washington and head to the likes of Salt Lake City, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Buffalo, Toronto and more.

It’s currently set to finish up on 30 July at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St Louis.

The shows will be in support of their 2022 LPs Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen.

Across the run they’ll be joined by special guests including Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand and Irontom.

You can find out everything we know about tickets including presale info below.

How to get tickets

A number of presales are taking place across the week including Citi Cardmember, VIP, Live Nation and artist presales.

The artist presale takes place from 10am local time on 6 December using the code: RHCP24.

You can check your local listing below for more details on the presales taking place.