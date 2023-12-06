Ask the Aunties: Is texting your ex cheating?

In this episode of Ask the Aunties, our fabulous queer agony aunts Karnage and Lee talk about relationships, setting boundaries and if texting your ex could be considered cheating.

Do you still text your ex? Would you be comfortable with your partner texting their ex or is it a sign something isn’t right?

Queer agony aunts Lee Gray and Karnage Kills respond to a dilemma sent in by a LGBTQ+ person settled in a relationship who has noticed their partner is still texting their ex, claiming that they’re just friends.

The dilemma: Is texting an ex cheating?

Their dilemma said: “I found out my partner has been texting their ex.

“They say they’re just friends but I don’t know how to feel about it.”

Ask the Aunties: Their response

“Absolutely not—the door is closed, it’s over” says Lee.

“They’re an ex for a reason,” Karnage agreed.

“Ex-pired,” Lee laughs.

“I probably wouldn’t leave them because of that, I would leave them because they could even think that that was ok,” Karnage adds.

“I feel like that is a lack of respect,” explains Lee.

“The fact that you picked up your phone, unlocked your phone, you opened the text and you responded to the heffer,” he shouts.



“Who does that?”

Karnage adds: “I can’t even begin to explain the hands that would be thrown, and then the door that would be slammed.”

“When it’s over, it’s over,” Lee says.