Ethel Cain announces 2024 tour dates and ticket details.

Ethel Cain has announced details of a headline tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will embark on The Childish Behaviour Tour with dates planned in the UK, Europe and US.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 8 December via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The headline tour will begin on 3 June with a date in Paris, before stopping off in Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

Cain will then perform two shows in the US, with a date at the Greek Theatre, Los Angeles on 22 June and New York’s Summer Stage on 27 June.

You may like to watch

She’s also on the lineup for two European festivals next summer, including Primavera Sound in both Barcelona and Porto.

The tour is expected to be in support of new music, with fans commenting on the post: “THE NEW ERA IS COMING OMFG.”

Another said: “This tour title…pls be something from new music.”

While a third wrote: “does this mean new music is imminent …”

Somebody else noticed her Instagram page had been wiped apart from the tour announcement, commenting: “SHE ARCHIVED EVERYTHING IT’S HAPPENING Y’ALL NEW ERA.”

You can find out everything we know about tickets including presale info, below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 December via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans can get access to a presale by signing up to the singer’s mailing list on her official website. You’ll then receive an email featuring a presale code.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.