AOC gloriously shuts down legislation targeting trans women in sports

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) effortlessly slammed Republican efforts to target trans women in sports.

The Democratic rep for New York ripped into right-wing lawmakers during a congressional hearing on Tuesday (5 December) that discussed legislative proposals to restrict trans athletes from participating in sports.

In typical AOC fashion, Ocasio-Cortez used her time to show up her political opponents and expose the true, transphobic intentions behind the hearing.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) gracefully came for Republican lawmakers’ necks during a congressional hearing on trans women in sports. (Getty)

A video of her speaking at Tuesday’s hearing and laying out exactly why Republican attempts to target trans women in sports is dangerous for all women – cis or transgender – and why claims that this legislation would “protect” women should not be trusted, has now been viewed 2.7 million times on X.

Speaking at the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez says: “We’re here today because there’s a proposal here to further marginalize trans women in sports.

“I think about this all the time because trans people in the United States doesn’t even exceed one per cent of our population and yet, there are so many resources, energy and time dedicated to figuring out how we can more finely exclude them from our sports.”

AOC went on to explain that thinking on this topic made her realise that these proposed legislations are yet another attempt by the Republican party to invade the privacy of women.

You may like to watch

Calling on Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, at the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez asked her to explain the term “sex testing”, which is required in some states where there are youth trans athletic bans.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that legislation targeting trans women affects all women. (Alex Wong/Getty)

Goss Graves told her: “In some states, any individual could challenge whether someone is a girl enough to play. In some states, it requires actual genital verification, which is shocking.”

Ocasio-Cortez pointed specifically to states like Ohio, which had proposed bans on trans athletes that would have allowed for genital examinations on minors “in order to quote-unquote protect women.”

AOC made it crystal clear that blatant attempts to “further marginalise trans women and girls” would impact all women and girls.

“We are talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are underage, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say ‘I don’t think you’re a girl’,” she said.

“And we’re saying this in an environment of a post-Dobbs America where states are criminalising access to abortion… We’re supposed to believe that this is going to make us better and safer? I think not.

“Per usual, I don’t believe we’re sitting here in a panel of men that has actually thought about the biology and privacy consequences of all women, trans or cisgender, here.”

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks has always been a bold defender of trans rights. (Don Emmert /AFP/Getty)

When asked by Ocasio-Cortez, Goss Graves also pointed out that it was Black women and girls who would be disproportionately affected by the proposed legislation.

“We have seen examples of Black women who are even professional athletes whose bodies have been more examined and demonized,” she told the hearing.

“We’ve seen that with my fan-favourite Serena Williams who’s body is often talked about. That sort of challenging them for who they are, if it is codified into law, it is something that we would expect to see more of.”

Wrapping up her scathing speech, AOC highlighted how, time and time again, Republican lawmakers have put women in danger through the legislation they have voted for and against, and asked why anyone should be expected to believe that anti-trans laws are introduced primarily to protect women.

“And so, we’re supposed to sit here on this side of the dias… and see a party that has voted against women’s access to abortion, voted against the Lilly Ledbetter Equal Pay Act, voted against the Violence Against Women Act, voted against our right to have access to contraception, and also doesn’t even vote for equal funding , equitable funding in womens’ sports and I’m supposed to believe this is who’s looking out for my best interests?” she asked.

“I think not.”

You can watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s full speech in defence of trans rights and women’s rights here: