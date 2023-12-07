Say Anything announce 2024 North American tour: dates, tickets and more

Say Anything have announced a 2024 North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, …Is a Real Boy during the run.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 7 December via Ticketmaster.

The 2004 LP is considered a classic from the 2000s era of pop-punk and features lead single, “Alive with the Glory of Love”.

Their tour will begin on 27 April in Dallas and head to the likes of Atlanta, Orlando, Brooklyn, Chicago, Nashville and Los Angeles.

They’ll finish up the 20th anniversary tour with a date in Austin on 28 June.

In 2019, lead singer Max Bemis said that Say Anything was “retiring”. However, they released the single “Psyche!” back in April and have played a number of shows including When We Were Young Festival.

It marked their their first new material since their 2019 album Oliver Appropriate.

The group will now tour across North American next spring and summer and you can find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

A presale is currently taking place on Ticketmaster for VIP tickets, you don’t need a code just select the tickets you want to purchase.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.