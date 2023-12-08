Def Leppard and Journey announce 2024 North American tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Def Leppard and Journey have announced details of a co-headline tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The two groups will embark on a joint stadium across North America next summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 15 December via Ticketmaster.

The 23-city date tour begins on 6 July in St Louis, Missouri and will stop off at the likes of Chicago, Nashville, New York City, Los Angeles and more.

They’ll wrap up the stadium tour on 8 September with a show in Denver, Colorado.

Def Leppard frontman, Joe Elliott said: “Having just completed a sensational 18 month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves.”

In 2023 Def Leppard embarked on another nostalgic tour, alongside heavy metal group Mötley Crüe.

Fans can expect them to play thier biggest hits as well as tracks from their recent 12th studio album, Diamond Star Halos.

While Journey will join the tour after finishing up their Freedom Tour, which celebrates the group’s 50th anniversary and their recent album of the same name.

The six-piece group will finish up the tour – which kicked off in 2022 – with a leg across North American from February to April.

They’ll also be joined by fellow groups Cheap Trick, Heart and Steve Miller Band as support acts across select dates of the tour.

You can find out ticket info including presale details and more below.

How to get tickets

They’ll go on general sale at 10am local time on 15 December via Ticketmaster.

Two presales are taking place, with an official fan presale from 10am ET on 12 December, which fans can sign up to at defleppardjourney2024.com.

A second presale is for Citi cardmembers from 10am local time on 13 December.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.