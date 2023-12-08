Doja Cat announces 2024 UK and European tour dates and ticket details.

Doja Cat has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will bring the Scarlet Tour to arenas and festivals next summer in support of the album of the same name.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm on 14 December via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 11 June in Glasgow and then Doja Cat will head to Birmingham, London and Newcastle.

She’ll then headline two arena shows in Amsterdam and Paris before festival sets at Lisbon’s Rock in Rio and Gdynia’s Open’er Festival.

The singer opened the tour in October in North America and performed hits including “Woman”, “Say So”, “Need to Know” and “Kiss Me More”.

Doja Cat performing a new tropical arrangement of “Say So” tonight during #TheScarletTour pic.twitter.com/2pOwTQ7FhE — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) November 1, 2023

This was alongside tracks from her latest LP including “Agora Hills”, “Demons”, “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red”.

She’s been joined by support acts Ice Spice and Doechii on the US and Canada tour dates, but the UK and European supports are yet to be announced.

You can find out everything we know about tickets so far including presale info below.

When do tickets go on sale?

The singer has confirmed that they’ll be released from 12pm local time on 14 December.

Fans will be able to get tickets from Ticketmaster.

A number of presales will take place across the week, including an O2 priority sale on 12 December and a Live Nation presale on 13 December.

To access these head to the O2 priority app and Live Nation.

You can find out the full tour schedule and European ticket details below.